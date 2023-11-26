Colts vs. Buccaneers Player Props & Odds – Week 12
One of the top pass-catchers in football will be featured when Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Looking to make player prop bets? Most of the most prolific contributors for the Colts and the Buccaneers will have player props available for this contest.
Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds
- Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +390
- Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165
Rachaad White Touchdown Odds
- White Odds to Score First TD: +650
- White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Kylen Granson
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Gardner Minshew
|243.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|70.5 (-113)
|Jonathan Taylor
|-
|78.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
More Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Baker Mayfield
|236.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Rachaad White
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|28.5 (-113)
|Cade Otton
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Trey Palmer
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
