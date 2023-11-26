Best Bets, Odds for the Colts vs. Buccaneers Game – Week 12
Best bets are available for when the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
When is Colts vs. Buccaneers?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Colts favored by 2.5, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.7 points).
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Colts a 60.8% chance to win.
- The Colts have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- Indianapolis has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- This season, the Buccaneers have been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.
- This season, Tampa Bay has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-2.5)
- The Colts are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers are 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (45.5)
- Indianapolis and Tampa Bay combine to average 2.1 fewer points per game than the total of 45.5 set for this game (including the postseason).
- The Colts and the Buccaneers have seen their opponents average a combined 0.7 fewer points per game than the point total of 45.5 set for this game.
- Six of the Colts' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).
- The Buccaneers have hit the over in two of 10 games with a set total (20%).
Michael Pittman Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|67.7
|3
Rachaad White Receiving Yards (Our pick: 29.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|45.9
|4
|35.4
|1
