Will Cole Guttman Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 26?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Cole Guttman score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Guttman stats and insights
- Guttman has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
- Guttman has no points on the power play.
- Guttman averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
