The Boise State Broncos (3-2) host the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) after winning three home games in a row. The Broncos are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 147.5.

Butler vs. Boise State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -1.5 147.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Butler has played three games this season that have gone over 147.5 combined points scored.

Butler has a 149.2-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.7 more points than this game's total.

Butler is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

Butler was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bulldogs have been at least a -105 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Butler has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Butler vs. Boise State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 2 50% 72.0 154.3 68.2 135 138.3 Butler 3 50% 82.3 154.3 66.8 135 142.5

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' 82.3 points per game are 14.1 more points than the 68.2 the Broncos give up to opponents.

Butler is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 68.2 points.

Butler vs. Boise State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 1-3-0 1-1 2-2-0 Butler 5-1-0 2-1 3-3-0

Butler vs. Boise State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State Butler 14-1 Home Record 10-6 5-6 Away Record 3-9 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

