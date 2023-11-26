Sunday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) and the Boise State Broncos (3-2) matching up at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (on November 26) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 victory for Butler, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Butler vs. Boise State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Butler vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 74, Boise State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Boise State

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-3.4)

Butler (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Boise State is 1-3-0 against the spread, while Butler's ATS record this season is 5-1-0. The Broncos are 2-2-0 and the Bulldogs are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game (posting 82.3 points per game, 65th in college basketball, and giving up 66.8 per contest, 111th in college basketball) and have a +93 scoring differential.

Butler grabs 34 rebounds per game (153rd in college basketball), compared to the 34.5 of its opponents.

Butler makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents.

Butler has come out ahead in the turnover battle by three per game, committing 10.3 (79th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (121st in college basketball).

