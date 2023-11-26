The Boise State Broncos (3-2) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Butler matchup in this article.

Butler vs. Boise State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Butler vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Butler Moneyline
BetMGM Boise State (-1.5) 144.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Boise State (-0.5) 144.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. Boise State Betting Trends

  • Butler has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Boise State has won one game against the spread this season.
  • Broncos games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Butler Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

