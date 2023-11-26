How to Watch Butler vs. Boise State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (3-2) welcome in the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Butler vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Butler is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Broncos are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 296th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 82.3 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 68.2 the Broncos give up.
- When it scores more than 68.2 points, Butler is 4-1.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (61.1) last season.
- At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).
- Butler drained more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 74-54
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
