The Boise State Broncos (3-2) welcome in the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Butler vs. Boise State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Butler is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 296th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 82.3 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 68.2 the Broncos give up.
  • When it scores more than 68.2 points, Butler is 4-1.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (61.1) last season.
  • At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).
  • Butler drained more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Michigan State L 74-54 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse

