Blackhawks vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 26
A game after Jason Dickinson recorded a hat trick in the Chicago Blackhawks' 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Blackhawks (6-12) host the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Blackhawks have put up a 3-7-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 29 total goals (three power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 10.3%) while conceding 39 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's contest.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final score of Blackhawks 4, Blues 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+115)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks (6-12 overall) have posted a record of 2-0-2 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- Chicago has earned four points (2-3-0) in its five games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Chicago failed to win all five games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Blackhawks have earned 12 points in their nine games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in six games and picked up eight points with a record of 4-2-0.
- When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-2-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Blackhawks finished 5-9-0 in those matchups (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|23rd
|2.89
|Goals Scored
|2.61
|30th
|13th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.67
|28th
|21st
|30.2
|Shots
|27.3
|31st
|25th
|32.1
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|28th
|31st
|8.47%
|Power Play %
|10%
|30th
|18th
|78%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.59%
|20th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.