Among the most exciting players to watch when the St. Louis Blues face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at United Center -- beginning at 2:00 PM ET -- are the Blues' Robert Thomas and the Blackhawks' Connor Bedard.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Chicago's Bedard has recorded seven assists and 10 goals in 18 games. That's good for 17 points.

Philipp Kurashev's 12 points this season, including four goals and eight assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Jason Dickinson has scored six goals and contributed five assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of 11.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has an .885 save percentage (54th in the league), with 230 total saves, while conceding 30 goals (3.7 goals against average). He has put up a 2-6-0 record between the posts for Chicago this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas is one of St. Louis' top contributors (20 points), via put up eight goals and 12 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich is another key contributor for St. Louis, with 13 points (0.7 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding six assists.

Jordan Kyrou has posted four goals and eight assists for St. Louis.

In eight games, Joel Hofer's record is 5-3-0. He has conceded 19 goals (3.03 goals against average) and has racked up 182 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 23rd 2.89 Goals Scored 2.61 30th 13th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.67 28th 21st 30.2 Shots 27.3 31st 25th 32.1 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 31st 8.47% Power Play % 10% 30th 18th 78% Penalty Kill % 77.59% 20th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.