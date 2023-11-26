Blackhawks vs. Blues: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 26
Sunday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite St. Louis Blues (10-8-1, -145 on the moneyline to win) and the Chicago Blackhawks (6-12, +120 moneyline odds) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blackhawks vs. Blues Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Blues Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-160
|+130
|6.5
Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Blues Betting Trends
- Chicago has played eight games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Blues have won 40.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-3).
- The Blackhawks have been listed as the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.
- St. Louis has had moneyline odds set at -145 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.
- Chicago has won six of its 17 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.
Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|5-5
|5-5-0
|6.3
|3.70
|3.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.70
|3.40
|4
|12.5%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-7-0
|5-5
|6-4-0
|6.4
|2.90
|3.90
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-7-0
|2.90
|3.90
|3
|10.3%
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-2
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-7
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
