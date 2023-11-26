When the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Alec Pierce score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pierce will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Pierce's 18 catches are good enough for 264 yards (26.4 per game). He has been targeted on 33 occasions.

Pierce, in 10 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0 Week 8 Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 1 21 0

Rep Alec Pierce with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.