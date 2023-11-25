The Southern Jaguars (1-4) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 146.5 for the matchup.

Valparaiso vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Valparaiso -1.5 146.5

Valparaiso Betting Records & Stats

Valparaiso's games have gone over 146.5 points only once this season (in four contests).

The average total in Valparaiso's games this season is 139.2, 7.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Beacons have gone 3-1-0 ATS this season.

This season, Valparaiso has been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Beacons have a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Valparaiso, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Valparaiso vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Valparaiso 1 25% 71.4 143.2 67.8 158.2 139.8 Southern 5 100% 71.8 143.2 90.4 158.2 148.5

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

The Beacons score 71.4 points per game, 19 fewer points than the 90.4 the Jaguars give up.

Valparaiso vs. Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Valparaiso 3-1-0 2-1 1-3-0 Southern 1-4-0 1-4 3-2-0

Valparaiso vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Valparaiso Southern 8-7 Home Record 9-2 2-12 Away Record 5-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 67 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

