The Southern Jaguars (1-1) face the Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. This contest will start at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Southern Game Information

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southern Top Players (2022-23)

P.J. Byrd: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryson Etienne: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Brion Whitley: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrone Lyons: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Terrell Williams Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Valparaiso vs. Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 71.9 175th 279th 73.6 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 233rd 31.0 Rebounds 30.4 262nd 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.6 149th 136th 13.6 Assists 14.1 101st 189th 11.9 Turnovers 13.8 327th

