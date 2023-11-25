Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Shelby County, Indiana today, we've got you covered.
Shelby County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knightstown High School at Waldron Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Waldron, IN
