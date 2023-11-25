Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you live in Randolph County, Indiana and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Randolph County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northeastern High School at Monroe Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Parker City, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
