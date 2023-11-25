The Purdue Boilermakers (3-8) will play a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 51 in the contest.

Purdue vs. Indiana Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
BetMGM Purdue (-3) 51 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Purdue (-3.5) 51.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Purdue vs. Indiana Betting Trends

  • Purdue has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Indiana is 5-4-0 ATS this year.
  • The Hoosiers are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

