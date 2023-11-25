Big Ten foes match up when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-8) and the Indiana Hoosiers (3-8) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue is putting up 373.3 yards per game on offense this season (75th in the FBS), and is giving up 384.2 yards per game (78th) on the other side of the ball. Indiana is posting 331.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (103rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 384.4 total yards per contest (79th-ranked).

Here we will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Purdue vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Purdue Indiana 373.3 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.4 (108th) 384.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.4 (71st) 167.9 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.3 (107th) 205.4 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.1 (87th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (103rd)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has 2,112 pass yards for Purdue, completing 58.6% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 118 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 81 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Devin Mockobee has 765 rushing yards on 154 carries with six touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has racked up 668 yards on 102 carries, scoring eight times.

Deion Burks' 542 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 90 times and has registered 40 receptions and seven touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has put up a 381-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 48 targets.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has a total of 329 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 passes.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Brendan Sorsby has racked up 1,356 yards (123.3 per game) while completing 57.3% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 247 yards with four touchdowns.

Trent Howland is his team's leading rusher with 68 carries for 317 yards, or 28.8 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Josh Henderson has run for 293 yards across 72 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley's 596 receiving yards (54.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 43 receptions on 63 targets with five touchdowns.

DeQuece Carter has put together a 357-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 44 targets.

Cam Camper's 27 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 285 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Purdue or Indiana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.