The Purdue Boilermakers (3-8) face a Big Ten matchup versus the Indiana Hoosiers (3-8). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Purdue vs. Indiana?

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Purdue 28, Indiana 24
  • Purdue has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Boilermakers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.
  • This season, Indiana has been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.
  • This season, the Hoosiers have won one of their seven games when they're the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Boilermakers a 66.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Indiana (+4.5)
  • Purdue has four wins in 11 games versus the spread this year.
  • In 2023, the Boilermakers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • Indiana owns a record of 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Hoosiers have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (54)
  • Purdue and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 54 points six times this season.
  • There have been five Indiana games that have ended with a combined score higher than 54 points this season.
  • Purdue averages 22.9 points per game against Indiana's 21.4, totaling 9.7 points under the matchup's point total of 54.

Splits Tables

Purdue

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49 51.8 45.7
Implied Total AVG 27.9 28.8 26.8
ATS Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-2-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-3 1-4

Indiana

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.1 49.6 46.1
Implied Total AVG 32.4 31.6 33.5
ATS Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 1-4-0 4-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-2 0-4

