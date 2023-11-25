Best Bets & Odds for the Purdue vs. Indiana Game – Saturday, November 25
The Purdue Boilermakers (3-8) face a Big Ten matchup versus the Indiana Hoosiers (3-8). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Purdue vs. Indiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Purdue vs. Indiana?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Purdue 28, Indiana 24
- Purdue has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- The Boilermakers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.
- This season, Indiana has been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.
- This season, the Hoosiers have won one of their seven games when they're the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Boilermakers a 66.7% chance to win.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Indiana (+4.5)
- Purdue has four wins in 11 games versus the spread this year.
- In 2023, the Boilermakers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Indiana owns a record of 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Hoosiers have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
Parlay your bets together on the Purdue vs. Indiana matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (54)
- Purdue and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 54 points six times this season.
- There have been five Indiana games that have ended with a combined score higher than 54 points this season.
- Purdue averages 22.9 points per game against Indiana's 21.4, totaling 9.7 points under the matchup's point total of 54.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Purdue
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49
|51.8
|45.7
|Implied Total AVG
|27.9
|28.8
|26.8
|ATS Record
|4-7-0
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-5-0
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-7
|1-3
|1-4
Indiana
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.1
|49.6
|46.1
|Implied Total AVG
|32.4
|31.6
|33.5
|ATS Record
|5-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|1-4-0
|4-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|1-2
|0-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.