Saturday's game between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-2) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-2) at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 75-71 based on our computer prediction, with Purdue Fort Wayne coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM on November 25.

The Mastodons head into this matchup on the heels of a 98-59 loss to Iowa on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 75, Delaware 71

Other Horizon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mastodons put up 62.6 points per game (230th in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per outing last season (217th in college basketball). They had a -100 scoring differential and were outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne averaged 62.7 points per game last season in conference action, which was 0.1 more points per game than its overall average (62.6).

Offensively the Mastodons performed better in home games last season, averaging 67.7 points per game, compared to 60.6 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Purdue Fort Wayne was better at home last year, allowing 64.9 points per game, compared to 66.9 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.