The Stanford Cardinal (3-8) are heavy 25.5-point underdogs on Saturday, November 25, 2023 against the No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3). The point total is 50.5.

Notre Dame ranks 46th in total offense this season (420.9 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking sixth-best in the FBS with 420.9 yards allowed per game. Stanford has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 21st-worst in points (20.4 per game) and fifth-worst in points surrendered (36.0 per game).

Notre Dame vs. Stanford Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Notre Dame vs Stanford Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -25.5 -115 -105 50.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1400

Notre Dame Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Fighting Irish have been top-25 over the last three games with 257.3 total yards surrendered per game (14th-best). They haven't fared as well on offense, with 438.0 total yards per game (-15-worst).

While the Fighting Irish rank eighth-best in scoring offense over the last three games (42.0 points per game), they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball with 15.0 points allowed per game (30th-ranked).

Notre Dame's pass defense has been shutting down opposing offenses over the last three contests, ranking 18th-best by giving up just 136.3 passing yards per game. Offensively, it ranks 38th in the FBS during that three-game stretch (279.7 passing yards per game).

In terms of rushing offense, the Fighting Irish rank 24th-worst with 158.3 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 82nd by surrendering 121.0 rushing yards per game over their last three contests.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their past three games.

Notre Dame's past three games have hit the over.

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame has a 7-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once when favored by 25.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Notre Dame games have hit the over on seven of 11 occasions (63.6%).

Notre Dame has been favored on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've gone 7-2 in those games.

Notre Dame has played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Fighting Irish have a 98.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 2,549 yards passing for Notre Dame, completing 63.8% of his passes and throwing 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 185 times for a team-high 1,103 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 14 times as a runner.

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 49 times for 299 yards (27.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's team-high 446 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 36 targets) with three touchdowns.

Mitchell Evans has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 422 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rico Flores Jr. has a total of 387 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Jordan Botelho has collected 3.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame's leading tackler, has 65 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Xavier Watts has a team-high seven interceptions to go along with 43 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.

