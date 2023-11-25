Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Knox County, Indiana, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Knox County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln High School at Fairfield Community High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Lawrenceville High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
