The Purdue Boilermakers (3-8) are 4.5-point favorites when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (3-8) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 53.5 points.

From an offensive standpoint, Purdue ranks 95th in the FBS with 22.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 103rd in points allowed (384.2 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Indiana ranks 106th in the FBS (21.4 points per game), and it is 100th defensively (29.5 points allowed per game).

Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Purdue vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Purdue -4.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Indiana Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Hoosiers are gaining 371.3 yards per game (-55-worst in college football) and giving up 441 (15th-worst), placing them among the poorest teams in both categories.

The Hoosiers are scoring 28.7 points per game in their past three games (101st in college football), and giving up 28.7 per game (-33-worst).

In its past three games, Indiana has thrown for 222.3 yards per game (23rd-worst in the country), and conceded 331.7 in the air (-125-worst).

In their past three games, the Hoosiers have rushed for 149 yards per game (sixth-worst in college football) and given up 109.3 on the ground (64th).

Over their past three games, the Hoosiers have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Indiana has gone over the total once.

Week 13 Big Ten Betting Trends

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Indiana has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

The Hoosiers are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Indiana has hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

Indiana has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

Indiana has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Brendan Sorsby leads Indiana with 1,356 yards on 118-of-206 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 247 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 98 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Trent Howland has rushed for 317 yards on 68 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Josh Henderson has run for 293 yards across 72 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley has hauled in 596 receiving yards on 43 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

DeQuece Carter has caught 25 passes and compiled 357 receiving yards (32.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has racked up 285 reciving yards (25.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Aaron Casey, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has amassed 5.5 sacks, 13 TFL and 88 tackles.

Louis Moore leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 67 tackles and three passes defended.

