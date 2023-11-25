Indiana vs. Purdue: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-8) face off against the Indiana Hoosiers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 51 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-3)
|51
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-3.5)
|51.5
|-154
|+128
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Air Force vs Boise State
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Memphis vs Temple
- Oregon State vs Oregon
Indiana vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Indiana has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 3 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
- Purdue is 4-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.