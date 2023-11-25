A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-8) face off against the Indiana Hoosiers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 51 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Indiana vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Purdue (-3) 51 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Purdue (-3.5) 51.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Indiana vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Indiana has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 3 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

Purdue is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

