The Purdue Boilermakers (3-8) and the Indiana Hoosiers (3-8) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a battle of Big Ten opponents.

Purdue is averaging 22.9 points per game on offense this year (94th in the FBS), and is giving up 30.4 points per game (103rd) on defense. Indiana is putting up 331.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (103rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 384.4 total yards per game (79th-ranked).

Below in this story, we will give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on BTN.

Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Indiana vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Indiana Purdue 331.4 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.3 (80th) 384.4 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.2 (70th) 120.3 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.9 (55th) 211.1 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.4 (92nd) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 12 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Brendan Sorsby leads Indiana with 1,356 yards on 118-of-206 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 247 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 98 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Trent Howland has run the ball 68 times for 317 yards, with two touchdowns.

Josh Henderson has run for 293 yards across 72 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley has collected 43 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 596 (54.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has five touchdowns.

DeQuece Carter has caught 25 passes and compiled 357 receiving yards (32.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper's 27 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 285 yards and one touchdown.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has racked up 2,112 yards (192 ypg) on 194-of-331 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 118 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Devin Mockobee has 765 rushing yards on 154 carries with six touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been handed the ball 102 times this year and racked up 668 yards (60.7 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 542 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 90 times and has collected 40 catches and seven touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has put together a 381-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 48 targets.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 25 catches are good enough for 329 yards.

