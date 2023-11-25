The Purdue Boilermakers are expected to win their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, based on our computer model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Indiana vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (53.5) Purdue 28, Indiana 24

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

The Hoosiers have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Hoosiers are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana has a 5-2 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 4.5 points or more.

The Hoosiers have gone over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

Indiana games this year have averaged a total of 48.1 points, 5.4 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Boilermakers have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Boilermakers have four wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

Purdue has not covered the spread (0-1) when they are at least 4.5-point favorites.

Out of 11 Boilermakers games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 4.5 higher than the average total in Purdue games this season.

Hoosiers vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Purdue 22.9 30.4 28.7 33.7 16 26.4 Indiana 21.4 29.5 21.3 21 23.3 44.3

