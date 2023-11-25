Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Indiana
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Week 13 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store, including those involving Indiana programs. Among those contests is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish playing the Stanford Cardinal.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-4.5)
Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Purdue (-4.5)
No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-25.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.