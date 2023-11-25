Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Howard County, Indiana today? We've got what you need.

Howard County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northwestern High School at Eastern High School - Greentown

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 25
  • Location: Greentown, IN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

