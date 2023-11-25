The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Grant County, Indiana today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grant County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Castle High School at Marion High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 25
  • Location: Marion, IN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.