How to Watch Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when they visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 47.9% the Redhawks allow to opponents.
- Evansville is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Purple Aces are the 34th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 205th.
- The Purple Aces average 84.6 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 80.8 the Redhawks give up.
- When Evansville totals more than 80.8 points, it is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Evansville played better at home last year, scoring 65.2 points per game, compared to 61 per game away from home.
- The Purple Aces ceded 73.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79 away from home.
- Evansville sunk 6.9 treys per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|W 76-57
|Show Me Center
|11/18/2023
|Ball State
|W 74-50
|Ford Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|W 85-77
|McKenzie Arena
|11/25/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Ford Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.