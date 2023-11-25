The Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when they visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 47.9% the Redhawks allow to opponents.

Evansville is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Purple Aces are the 34th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 205th.

The Purple Aces average 84.6 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 80.8 the Redhawks give up.

When Evansville totals more than 80.8 points, it is 2-0.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Evansville played better at home last year, scoring 65.2 points per game, compared to 61 per game away from home.

The Purple Aces ceded 73.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79 away from home.

Evansville sunk 6.9 treys per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule