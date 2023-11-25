How to Watch the Butler vs. St. Thomas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-2) will host the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Butler vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison
- The Tommies score an average of 75.4 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 63.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- St. Thomas is 3-1 when it scores more than 63.4 points.
- Butler's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 75.4 points.
- The Bulldogs average 69.2 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 70.4 the Tommies give up.
- St. Thomas is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 43.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than the Tommies concede defensively.
- The Tommies shoot 47.1% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow.
Butler Leaders
- Caroline Strande: 15.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 42.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Rachel Kent: 5.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
- Ari Wiggins: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Jordan Meulemans: 6.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
- Kendall Wingler: 7.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 53-47
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Roosevelt
|W 104-50
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/24/2023
|@ Pacific
|L 77-66
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/25/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/29/2023
|Bradley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
