The Butler Bulldogs (3-2) will host the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV: ESPN+

Butler vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison

The Tommies score an average of 75.4 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 63.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

St. Thomas is 3-1 when it scores more than 63.4 points.

Butler's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 75.4 points.

The Bulldogs average 69.2 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 70.4 the Tommies give up.

St. Thomas is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 43.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than the Tommies concede defensively.

The Tommies shoot 47.1% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

Butler Leaders

Caroline Strande: 15.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 42.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

15.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 42.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Rachel Kent: 5.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

5.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Ari Wiggins: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Jordan Meulemans: 6.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

6.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Kendall Wingler: 7.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

