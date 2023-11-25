The Butler Bulldogs (3-2) will host the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Butler vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison

  • The Tommies score an average of 75.4 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 63.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • St. Thomas is 3-1 when it scores more than 63.4 points.
  • Butler's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 75.4 points.
  • The Bulldogs average 69.2 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 70.4 the Tommies give up.
  • St. Thomas is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 43.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than the Tommies concede defensively.
  • The Tommies shoot 47.1% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

Butler Leaders

  • Caroline Strande: 15.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 42.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Rachel Kent: 5.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
  • Ari Wiggins: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Jordan Meulemans: 6.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
  • Kendall Wingler: 7.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Butler Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Austin Peay W 53-47 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Roosevelt W 104-50 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/24/2023 @ Pacific L 77-66 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/25/2023 St. Thomas - Alex G. Spanos Center
11/29/2023 Bradley - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

