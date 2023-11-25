Saturday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) and Butler Bulldogs (3-2) squaring off at Alex G. Spanos Center has a projected final score of 68-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of St. Thomas, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Bulldogs head into this game on the heels of a 77-66 loss to Pacific on Friday.

Butler vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Butler vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 68, Butler 66

Other Big East Predictions

Butler Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Butler is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (one).

Butler 2023-24 Best Wins

53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 152) on November 18

68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 180) on November 12

Butler Leaders

Caroline Strande: 15.2 PTS, 7 REB, 42.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

15.2 PTS, 7 REB, 42.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Rachel Kent: 5.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

5.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Ari Wiggins: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Jordan Meulemans: 6.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

6.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Kendall Wingler: 7.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game with a +29 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (152nd in college basketball) and allow 63.4 per contest (179th in college basketball).

