Borussia Monchengladbach versus Borussia Dortmund is a game to watch on a Saturday Bundesliga slate that includes plenty of competitive contests.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know regarding today's Bundesliga action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach travels to face Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (-225)

Borussia Dortmund (-225) Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+425)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+425) Draw: (+400)

(+400) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen is on the road to match up with Werder Bremen at Weserstadion in Bremen.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-250)

Bayer Leverkusen (-250) Underdog: Werder Bremen (+500)

Werder Bremen (+500) Draw: (+400)

(+400) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig travels to match up with VfL Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: RB Leipzig (-120)

RB Leipzig (-120) Underdog: VfL Wolfsburg (+280)

VfL Wolfsburg (+280) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Union Berlin vs FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg makes the trip to match up with Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Union Berlin (-110)

Union Berlin (-110) Underdog: FC Augsburg (+265)

FC Augsburg (+265) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch SC Freiburg vs SV Darmstadt 98

SV Darmstadt 98 travels to take on SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: SC Freiburg (-185)

SC Freiburg (-185) Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+450)

SV Darmstadt 98 (+450) Draw: (+310)

(+310) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart journeys to take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (+150)

VfB Stuttgart (+150) Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+160)

Eintracht Frankfurt (+160) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.