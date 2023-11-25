Ball State vs. Miami (OH): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) will meet a fellow MAC opponent, the Ball State Cardinals (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The RedHawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 35.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Ball State matchup.
Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-6.5)
|35.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-6.5)
|35.5
|-255
|+205
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Ball State has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this year.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Miami (OH) has covered eight times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- The RedHawks have an ATS record of 6-0 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
Ball State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+40000
|Bet $100 to win $40000
