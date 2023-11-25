The Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) will meet a fellow MAC opponent, the Ball State Cardinals (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The RedHawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 35.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Ball State matchup.

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Miami (OH) (-6.5) 35.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Miami (OH) (-6.5) 35.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Ball State has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this year.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-1.

Miami (OH) has covered eight times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The RedHawks have an ATS record of 6-0 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.

Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +40000 Bet $100 to win $40000

