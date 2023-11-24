Week 13 AAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Week 13 college football schedule includes seven games featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 13 AAC Results
Memphis 45 Temple 21
- Pregame Favorite: Memphis (-13.5)
- Pregame Total: 65
Memphis Leaders
- Passing: Seth Henigan (18-for-28, 250 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Blake Watson (15 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Joe Scates (8 TAR, 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)
Temple Leaders
- Passing: E.J. Warner (27-for-48, 330 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Darvon Hubbard (10 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Amad Anderson Jr. (8 TAR, 7 REC, 169 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Temple
|Memphis
|465
|Total Yards
|440
|330
|Passing Yards
|250
|135
|Rushing Yards
|190
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Week 13 AAC Games
Navy Midshipmen at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-19.5)
Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Owls
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Rice (-4)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: East Carolina (-3)
UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: North Texas (-2)
Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Florida (-6.5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.