The UCLA Bruins (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the UConn Huskies (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

UCLA vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 75.9 points per game last year were 14.2 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins gave up.

UConn went 22-2 last season when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.

Last year, the Bruins scored 69.7 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 58.8 the Huskies allowed.

When UCLA put up more than 58.8 points last season, it went 21-7.

The Bruins shot 39.3% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 34.8% the Huskies allowed to opponents.

The Huskies' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/9/2023 UC Riverside W 90-52 Pauley Pavilion 11/12/2023 Bellarmine W 113-64 Pauley Pavilion 11/17/2023 Princeton W 77-74 Pauley Pavilion 11/24/2023 UConn - John Gray Gymnasium 11/25/2023 Niagara - John Gray Gymnasium 12/3/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

UConn Schedule