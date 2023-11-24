How to Watch the UCLA vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCLA Bruins (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the UConn Huskies (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
UCLA vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies' 75.9 points per game last year were 14.2 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins gave up.
- UConn went 22-2 last season when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.
- Last year, the Bruins scored 69.7 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 58.8 the Huskies allowed.
- When UCLA put up more than 58.8 points last season, it went 21-7.
- The Bruins shot 39.3% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 34.8% the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- The Huskies' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 90-52
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 113-64
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Princeton
|W 77-74
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|UConn
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Niagara
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ NC State
|L 92-81
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Maryland
|W 80-48
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 62-44
|Williams Arena
|11/24/2023
|UCLA
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Kansas
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
