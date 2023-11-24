The Chicago Blackhawks, Tyler Johnson among them, face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, at United Center. Fancy a bet on Johnson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Tyler Johnson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Johnson has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 15:10 on the ice per game.

Johnson has scored a goal in four of 17 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johnson has a point in six of 17 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Johnson has an assist in two of 17 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Johnson's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 58 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 17 Games 3 7 Points 1 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

