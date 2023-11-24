In the upcoming matchup versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Taylor Raddysh to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Raddysh has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (four shots).

Raddysh has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:10 Away W 4-3 OT

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

