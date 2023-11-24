The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) meet the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Southern Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Polakovich: 12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Swope: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Trevor Lakes: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jelani Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Henry: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duke Rank Duke AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank 169th 72 Points Scored 75.8 77th 30th 63.6 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 20th 35.6 Rebounds 35 30th 25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 237th 6.8 3pt Made 9.7 12th 70th 14.6 Assists 12.7 204th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 12.7 265th

