Southern Indiana vs. Duke: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Duke Blue Devils (4-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Southern Indiana matchup.
Southern Indiana vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Southern Indiana vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Southern Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-36.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Duke (-36.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
Southern Indiana vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Southern Indiana has covered three times in five chances against the spread this year.
- Duke has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Blue Devils' four games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
