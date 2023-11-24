The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
Southern Indiana Stats Insights

  • Southern Indiana has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.2% from the field.
  • The Screaming Eagles are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 276th.
  • The Screaming Eagles' 63.8 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 64.6 the Blue Devils allow.
  • When it scores more than 64.6 points, Southern Indiana is 1-2.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Southern Indiana averaged 77.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 76.5.
  • At home, the Screaming Eagles conceded 66.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 80.8.
  • At home, Southern Indiana made 9.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (9.5). Southern Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.9%) than on the road (36.1%).

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Tiffin W 68-65 Screaming Eagles Arena
11/18/2023 @ La Salle L 79-78 Tom Gola Arena
11/20/2023 @ Bucknell L 67-56 Sojka Pavilion
11/24/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/28/2023 East-West - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Screaming Eagles Arena

