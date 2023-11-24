Should you bet on Seth Jones to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

  • Jones is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 25:50 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:22 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:54 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:43 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 31:46 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:02 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:50 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:46 Away L 8-1
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 29:07 Away W 4-3 OT

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

