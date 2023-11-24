Obi Toppin's Indiana Pacers match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Toppin, in his most recent time out, had 16 points and two steals in a 132-131 loss to the Raptors.

With prop bets available for Toppin, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 11.8 Rebounds -- 3.1 Assists -- 1.1 PRA -- 16 PR -- 14.9



Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Pistons

Toppin is responsible for attempting 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

Toppin's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 17th in possessions per game with 107.8.

The Pistons are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, conceding 115.9 points per game.

Conceding 41.6 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pistons allow 24.7 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Obi Toppin vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 9 0 6 1 0 0 0 11/29/2022 18 8 3 2 2 0 0 11/11/2022 22 8 5 1 2 1 1 10/21/2022 21 16 4 3 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.