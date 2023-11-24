The Ball State Cardinals (5-0) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1), winners of four straight. It begins at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Notre Dame vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish's 95.4 points per game are 31.8 more points than the 63.6 the Cardinals give up.

Notre Dame has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Ball State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 95.4 points.

The Cardinals put up 19.6 more points per game (82.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (62.4).

Ball State is 5-0 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Notre Dame has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.0 points.

The Cardinals are making 50.2% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Fighting Irish concede to opponents (39.7%).

The Fighting Irish make 50.3% of their shots from the field, just 7.2% more than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 25.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 57.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

25.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 57.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Maddy Westbald: 14.2 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

14.2 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Sonia Citron: 20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 60.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 60.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.8 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.8 FG% Anna DeWolfe: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

