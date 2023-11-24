Notre Dame vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Friday's contest features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) and the Ball State Cardinals (5-0) facing off at John E. Worthen Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-69 victory for heavily favored Notre Dame according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 24.
The Fighting Irish are coming off of a 113-35 win over Chicago State in their most recent game on Tuesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Notre Dame vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 83, Ball State 69
Other ACC Predictions
- Louisville vs Alabama
- Northern Iowa vs Syracuse
- Kentucky vs NC State
- Georgia Tech vs Creighton
- Virginia vs Tulane
- North Carolina vs Vermont
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the sixth-most in Division I. But they also have one Quadrant 1 loss, tied for the 45th-most.
- The Cardinals have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins
- 79-68 over Illinois (No. 47) on November 18
- 110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 205) on November 15
- 104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 224) on November 12
- 113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 351) on November 21
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hannah Hidalgo: 25 PTS, 5.2 AST, 6 STL, 57.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Maddy Westbald: 14.2 PTS, 10 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Sonia Citron: 20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 60 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.8 FG%
- Anna DeWolfe: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish are outscoring opponents by 33.0 points per game, with a +165 scoring differential overall. They put up 95.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 62.4 per contest (166th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.