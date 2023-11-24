A pair of streaking teams meet when the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-2) go on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks (5-12) at United Center on Friday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI. The Maple Leafs have won four in a row, while the Blackhawks are on a five-game losing streak.

The Blackhawks are 3-7-0 over the past 10 games, totaling 29 total goals (four power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 14.8%). They have conceded 39 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will secure the win in Friday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final result of Maple Leafs 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-250)

Maple Leafs (-250) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 5-12 record this season and are 1-0-1 in games that have gone to overtime.

Chicago has earned two points (1-3-0) in its four games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win all five games this season when it scored two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals eight times, earning 10 points from those matchups (5-3-0).

This season, Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in six games and picked up eight points with a record of 4-2-0.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-2-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 4-9-0 to record eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 7th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.53 31st 24th 3.41 Goals Allowed 3.71 28th 11th 31.6 Shots 26.9 31st 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 32.9 28th 5th 29.41% Power Play % 10.53% 30th 24th 75.44% Penalty Kill % 76.79% 21st

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

