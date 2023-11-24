On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Kevin Korchinski going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

  • In one of 17 games this season, Korchinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (three shots).
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Korchinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 13:31 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:19 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:29 Away L 8-1
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 4-3 OT

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

