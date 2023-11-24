Will Isaak Phillips Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 24?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Isaak Phillips score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Phillips stats and insights
- Phillips is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Phillips has zero points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
