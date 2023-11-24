How to Watch Indiana State vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - November 24
The Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Indiana State vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: FloHoops
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores make 55.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (52.4%).
- In games Indiana State shoots better than 52.4% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Sycamores are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets sit at 357th.
- The Sycamores average 15 more points per game (91.8) than the Rockets allow (76.8).
- Indiana State is 4-1 when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana State posted 80.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Sycamores ceded 66.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 70.8.
- In home games, Indiana State drained 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than on the road (8.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|IUPUI
|W 96-57
|Hulman Center
|11/21/2023
|Rice
|W 103-88
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 90-82
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
