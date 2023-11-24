The Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0), winners of four straight as well. The Mocs are favorites (-7.5) in the contest, which tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chattanooga -7.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purple Aces Betting Records & Stats

Evansville combined with its opponent to score more than 141.5 points in 14 of 31 games last season.

The average over/under for Purple Aces outings last year was 138.4, 3.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Purple Aces were 10-21-0 last year.

Evansville was underdogs 30 times last season and won four, or 13.3%, of those games.

Last season, the Purple Aces won one of their 22 games, or 4.5%, when they were an underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Purple Aces.

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 18 62.1% 77.2 139.6 72.1 148.1 145.6 Evansville 14 45.2% 62.4 139.6 76.0 148.1 136.1

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The Purple Aces scored 9.7 fewer points per game last year (62.4) than the Mocs allowed their opponents to score (72.1).

Evansville went 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scored more than 72.1 points last season.

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 14-15-0 5-4 14-15-0 Evansville 10-21-0 7-15 19-12-0

Evansville vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chattanooga Evansville 9-7 Home Record 3-10 6-9 Away Record 1-14 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

