Evansville vs. Chattanooga: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Evansville matchup in this article.
Evansville vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Evansville vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chattanooga Moneyline
|Evansville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chattanooga (-7.5)
|141.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Chattanooga (-7.5)
|141.5
|-335
|+265
Evansville vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Evansville won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 21 times.
- The Purple Aces covered the spread seven times last year (7-15 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Chattanooga went 14-15-0 ATS last season.
- Mocs games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.
